Taliban militant behind killing of Afghan and US soldiers arrested in Germany

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 29 2017, 10:35 am

A Taliban fighter suspected in a deadly attack on Afghan and US forces has reportedly been arrested by the authorities in Germany.

According to the local media reports, the militant identified as Abdullah was arrested from Bavaria last week.

The 30-year-old Abdullah is believed to be behind the attack on Afghan and US forces convoy that left at least sixteen people dead.

The prosecutors in a statement have said preliminary reports indicate Abdullah had joined the group in 2002 and apparently took the command of the local fighters from his father in 2004.

They also added that Abdullah was involved in “countless” missions against foreign and Afghan soldiers, including the convoy attack.

Abdullah had reportedly left the group in 2008 and fled to Pakistan 2009 from where he eventually made it to Germany, the prosecutors have added.

This comes as hundreds of thousands immigrants fled to the European countries during the recent years amid deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan.

Although numerous criminal incidents involving the Afghan immigrants have been reported from the European countries but this is apparently the first time a prominent Taliban insurgent has been arrested by the authorities.

