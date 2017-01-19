Taliban militant and his 4 sons killed by own bomb in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Jan 19 2017, 11:02 am

A Taliban insurgent was killed along with his four sons in an explosion triggered by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which had made for an attack.

According to the local officials, the incident took place in Qosh Tapa area.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Zabiullah Amani confirmed that IED went off prematurely in the residence of the Taliban militan.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups are frequently using Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the anti-government armed militants are accused of incurring the most casualties to the civilians.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said late in October last year that the mission has documented 8,397 conflict-related civilian casualties (2,562 deaths and 5,835 injured) between 1 January and 30 September, representing a one per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2015.

Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civiliancasualties, followed by suicide and complex attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), UNAMA said, adding that the anti-Government Elements caused 61 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,569 civilian deaths and 3,574 injured (5,143 total civilian casualties).

