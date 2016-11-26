Taliban may have moved leadership council from Pakistan to Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 26 2016, 2:27 pm

The top Taliban leaders in the group’s leadership council may have abandoned Pakistan and have likely moved to Afghanistan, it has been reported.

A spokesman for the group Zabiullah Mujahd confirmed to Associated Press that the leadership council was relocated some months ago.

Mujahid did not provide further information regarding the exact date and location within the country where the leadership council was relocated.

However, another Taliban official has said the council has been shifted to southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

A senior Taliban commander, Asad Afghan, told The Associated Press the move would consolidate the insurgents’ military gains and help lay the ground for a dominant position if and when peace talks resume.

“We are in the last stages of war and are moving forward,” said Afghan, who is closely involved in formulating the insurgents’ war strategy.

“We are the real government in Afghanistan,” he said. The move across the border would give the movement “more focus” at a time it needs to be “quick, clear and more secure about our decisions.”

This comes as the Afghan officials earlier said the group is looking to shift its leadership council in Helmand province by intensifying attacks on key districts of the province.

The move if confirmed would reflect the growing international pressure as well as the Afghan government on Pakistan to take actions against the leadership councils of the Taliban and Haqqani network based in key cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar and Quetta.

The Afghan officials, including President Ghani, has on numerous occasions criticized Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the group in its soil from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

In an interview with a private TV channel few months earlier, President Ghani even went on to say that the Afghan government can even provide details regarding the addresses of the Taliban leadership council in Pakistan.

