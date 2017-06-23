Taliban loses one of its most senior leaders in Takhar province

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 23 2017, 12:40 pm

The Taliban militants group has lost one of its most senior leaders during a military operation in northeastern Takhar province, the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army said Thursday.

According to a statement by the Shaheen Corps, the deputy military commission chief of the group Mawlavi Shukoor was killed during the operations of the Afghan security forces being conducted under the name of Pamir-8.

The statement further added that Mawlavi Shukoor was killed along with his nine companions during the operation.

At least nineteen Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the operations, the statement said, adding that the group’s two senior commanders identified as Mullah Abdul Hadi and Mawlavi Belal were also among those wounded.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Takhar is among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern Afghanistan which rarely witnessed insurgency since the fall of the Taliban regime.

However, the insurgent groups have increased their activities in this province during the recent years and often carry out insurgency activities, including coordinated attacks.

The province borders some of the restive provinces in the north from where the insurgents are frequently commuting for the insurgency activities.

