Taliban local leaders and militants suffer heavy casualties in Helmand operations

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 25 2017, 5:38 pm

The Taliban militants and their local leaders suffered heavy casualties during the ongoing operations in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban insurgents suffered the latest casualties during the operations of the Afghan forces in Sangin, Nad-e-Ali, and Washir districts.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed that 29 Taliban insurgents including their local commanders were killed during the operations.

The statement further added that the operations are being conducted under the name of Maiwand-70 and as a result at least two militants were also arrested by the security forces.

At least five local leaders of the Taliban insurgents were among those killed, the provincial government said, adding that a vehicle, three motorcycles, one assault rifle, and a communication device were also seized during the operations.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand remains one of the most volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 where terrorist related incidents are frequently reported from its various districts.

Several top Taliban leaders were killed during the operations of the Afghan security forces in this province earlier this week.

According to the local officials, the Taliban leaders were killed during the recent military operations in various parts of the province.

Provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat said the Taliban leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Qari Muhibullah, Mullah Basir, Mullah Zahir, Mullah Ahmad, Mahboob, Farid Janan, Mullah Mansoor, Mullah Esmat, and Mullah Ghani.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS