Taliban leader’s son carries out suicide attack in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 12:05 pm

The son of Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada has carried out a suicide attack in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the Taliban group Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said, Khalid, the elder son of Mullah Hebatullah carried out an attack in Greshk district of Helmand.

Ahmadi further added that the attack by Khalid shows that the insurgency led by the group is being led based on religious beliefs and not to seek power.

This comes as the provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the launch of the attack and said two Humvee armored vehicles packed with explosives were detonated as the insurgents launched the attack.

The statement further added that the bombings on Thursday morning did not incur any major loss or destruction to the security posts and the security troops are prepared and are responding to the attack.

At least two army soldiers and three policemen sustained injuries in the attack and the Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices were destroyed before they reach the security posts, the provincial government added, the statement added.

The provincial government also said that the Afghan forces are currently engaged in gun battle with the Taliban insurgents in Adam Khan, Parcha, and Pashak areas, receiving air support as they continue to suppress the insurgents.

