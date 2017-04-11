Taliban leaders and militants suffer casualties in Khalid operation in the North

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 11 2017, 10:31 am

A number of the Taliban leaders and militants suffered casualties during the ongoing Khalid operations in northern parts of the country.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in the North said the militants suffered casualties in Sar-e-Pul and Faryab provinces in the past 24 hours.

According to a statement by 209th Shaheen Corps, at least 16 militants including two local commanders of the group were killed and several others including a local commander of the group were wounded.

The statement further added that a local commander of the Taliban identified as Taj Mohammad was killed along with his 3 fighters during an operation in Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul.

Another Taliban leader identified as Sher Mohammad also famous as Ghazanfar was wounded along with two others.

At least 5 Taliban insurgents including a commander of the group identified as Mullah Rahim were killed in an airstrike in Pashtunkot district of Faryab.

The 209th Shaheen Corps said 3 more militants were wounded and at least 14 vehicles belonging to Taliban insurgents were destroyed during the operations.

