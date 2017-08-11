Taliban leaders among 8 killed in US drone strike in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 11 2017, 4:21 pm

At least eight Taliban insurgents including their key local commanders were killed in a drone strike conducted by the US forces in eastern Laghmna province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the airstrike was carried out late on Wednesday night.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Alisheng district in Masmod area at around 9 pm local time.

Three senior local Taliban leaders with two of them identified as Shah Jahan and Taza Gul were among those killed, the provincial government said.

The statement also added that the militants were targeted as they were travelling in the area and were moving to an unknown location.

Commander Shah Jahan was a prominent leader of the Taliban and brother of an ex-Taliban leader Zar Jan who was originally a resident of Dawlat Shah district and was actively involved in anti-government militancy and major destructive activities, according to the local officials.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Laghman is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

