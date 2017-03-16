Taliban leaders among 36 killed in latest airstrikes in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 16 2017, 10:26 am

At least thirty six Taliban insurgents were killed in the latest airstrikes conducted in the restive Helmand province in South of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed during the airstrikes conducted in the vicinity of Nad-e-Ali district.

The Taliban leaders killed in the airstrikes have been identified as Mullah Esmat who was also famous as Sur Gul and Sefat, both belonging to a single family.

At least eight Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the airstrikes, the Ministry of Defense added.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban insurgents have carried out numerous large attacks to capture the key districts of Helmand including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city during the recent months.

This comes as the defense officials and local officials in Helmand said at least thirty two people including personnel of the Afghan Local Police (ALP) forces were rescued from a Taliban jail in Lashkargah city.

According to the officials, the prisoners were released during a special military operation conducted by the Afghan commandos on Monday night.

