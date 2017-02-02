Taliban leaders among 32 killed in clashes, Helmand officials claim

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 11:03 am

At least 32 militants including three commanders of the Taliban group were killed in a 3-day fighting in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, local officials claim.

Local officials are saying that the Taliban group launched a coordinated attack on Sangin district which was repulsed by the Afghan security forces.

The officials further added at least 40 militants were also wounded during the clashes with the Afghan security forces.

The provincial government media office in a statement said the Afghan forces were receiving close air support in their fight against the Taliban insurgents.

The statement further added that the attack has been fully repulsed and the Afghan forces continue to their clearance operation.

The Taliban leaders killed during the clashes have been identified as Mullah Bashir, Mullah Jahhid, and Mullah Sher Agha.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The group launched several rockets on the provincial capital of Lashkargah on Wednesday morning, leaving a civilian dead and some others wounded.

