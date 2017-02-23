Taliban leaders among 11 killed in Helmand airstrike

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 23 2017, 1:48 pm

At least eleven Taliban insurgents were killed in an airstrike conducted in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said at least two local leaders of the group were among those killed.

The statement further added that the airstrike was carried out in north of Garamser district in Umomi Bagh area.

The airstrike was carried out by the foreign forces targeting a gathering of the Taliban insurgents, the statement said, adding that the two leaders killed in the attack have been identified as Zaheen and Ghazni belonging to Kochian Mahaz brigade of the group.

In the meantime, local officials are saying that the clearance operations are underway in Garamser district by the Afghan security forces and Afghan Air Force and several areas have been cleared so far.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are openly operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The group conducted numerous large attacks against the government forces during the recent months as they aimed to take control of the key districts of the province.

