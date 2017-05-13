Taliban leaders, Al-Qaeda members among 43 killed in latest operations: MoD

By Khaama Press - Sat May 13 2017, 3:34 pm

The Taliban local leaders and Al-Qaeda terrorist network members are among at least 40 militants killed in latest counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense (MoD), the militants were killed during the past 24 hours in various provinces of the country.

The statement further added that 43 militants were also wounded and ten others were arrested during the operations.

The Taliban leaders killed during the operations have been identified as Ustad Torjan and Qari Fida Mohammad Ishaqzai who were killed along with several other militants in Mosa Qala district of Helmand, MoD said, adding that the two Al-Qaeda terrorist network members were killed in Shorabak district of Kandahar province.

MoD said the remaining militants were killed during separate operations conducted in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Paktia, Ghazni, Logar, Uruzgan, Ghor, Badghis, Kunduz, Faryab, Baghlan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan, and Badakhshan provinces.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan forces are bus conducting counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency of the militant groups who are often intensifying attacks during the hot weathers and as part of their spring offensive.

