Taliban leader supervising suicide attacks killed in Wardak

By Khaama Press - Thu Apr 27 2017, 7:44 pm

A senior Taliban leader who was supervising suicide attacks in central Maidan Wardak province has been killed in an airstrike.

According to the local government officials in Maidan Wardak, the Taliban leader has been identified as Mullah Habibullah who was involved in major terrorist related activities, specifically in plotting and coordinating suicide attacks.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Rahman Mangal confirmed the killing of Mullah Habibullah and said he was killed in a drone strike.

Mangal further added that Mullah Habibullah was involved in anti-government armed insurgency in Chak and Dai Merdad districts of Maidan Wardak.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central Afghanistan which borders the restive Ghazni province in southeast.

The anti-government armed militants are often conducting insurgency activities, including coordinated attacks, suicide bombings, roadside bombings, and other insurgency activities.

The militants are also often setting up check posts in some of the restive districts of Wardak, mainly along the highway connecting Kabul provinces with southeastern and southern provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS