Taliban leader not designated a terrorist remains a mystery: Indian envoy

By Ghanizada - Thu Sep 15 2016, 11:23 am

The deputy permanent representative of India to the United Nations Ambassador Tanmaya Lal has questioned the lack of steps to designate the Taliban supreme leader a terrorist individual.

In his speech during the UN Security Council Debate on situation in Afghanistan and its implications for international peace and security, Lal said “The fact that the leader of Taliban, a proscribed entity, is not yet designated as a terrorist individual remains a mystery to us.”

The Indian envoy insisted for a clarification for the approach, saying “Can we know the rationale for such an approach? Is it now the thinking that leaders of proscribed entities will not be held accountable for the deeds of the listed groups that they head? Is this how we now intend to address of the most serious threats to international peace and security?”

Lal further added that Afghanistan has India’s full support for strengthening its defense capabilities and in preserving its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

“India remains strongly committed to Afghanistan. The Prime Minister of India has conveyed to the President of Afghanistan H.E. Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani during his ongoing visit to India, our offer of an allocation of a further sum of USD 1 billion for requirements of Afghanistan for capacity building in spheres of such as education, health, agriculture, skill development, empowerment of women, energy, infrastructure and strengthening of democratic institutions,” he added.

He also pointed towards the Afghan peace process and said “We believe that the path to reconciliation in Afghanistan should be through Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process in adherence to the internationally accepted lines reflecting the aspirations of the people of Afghanistan.”

