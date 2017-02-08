Taliban leader killed with his fighters in Kabul operation

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 08 2017, 3:00 pm

A local leader of the Taliban group was killed along with his fighters during an operation in Kabul province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the local Taliban leader Rahim Gul was killed with his two fighters in Surobi district.

The militants were killed during a joint military operation which was conducted in the past 24 hours, MoD added.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at least eight militants were killed during a separate operation in Garamser district of Helmand.

A heavy machine and vehicle used by the militants were also destroyed during the operation, MoD said, adding that the operations were conducted with the support of the artillery unit of the Afghan army and the Afghan Air Force.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts.

The group launched numerous attacks in this province last week in some of its key districts, including Garamser and Sangin.

Dozens of Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded and several Afghan security personnel lost their lives during the clashes.

