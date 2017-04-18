Taliban leader killed in Afghan police ambush in Nuristan

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 18 2017, 6:23 pm

A local leader of the Taliban group was killed in an ambush of the Afghan National Police (ANP) forces in eastern Nuristan province.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban insurgents were ambushed late on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Wanat Waigal district.

Provincial governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum confirmed the ambush against the Taliban insurgents and said a local leader of the group was killed.

He said another two Taliban insurgents who were accompanying the Taliban leader were also wounded in the ambush.

Qayum further added that the Taliban insurgents managed to take away the two wounded militants but their leader’s body was left behind.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Nuristan is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militants are actively operating in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Insurgents belonging to Taliban group as well as foreign militants are operating in this province which is located along the Durand Line bordering the tribal regions of Pakistan.

