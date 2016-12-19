Taliban leader killed in Afghan forces night raid in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 4:30 pm

A leader of the Taliban group was killed during a night conducted by the Afghan special forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment said the operation was conducted late on Sunday night in Chaparhar district.

The security officials said another Taliban insurgent accompanying the Taliban leader was also killed and another militant was wounded.

The officials further added that the Afghan forces and the local residents did not suffer any casualties during the operation.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are actively operating in a number of the remote districts of Nangarhar province.

In the meantime, the Afghan security forces have stepped up operations against the militant groups in this province together with the US forces based in Afghanistan who are conducting airstrikes almost on daily basis to eliminate threats posed by the terror groups.

The US forces increased airstrikes after they were granted broader role by the Obama administration, a decision that was taken amid deteriorating security situation and efforts by ISIS loyalists to turn Nangarhar in its regional operational base.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS