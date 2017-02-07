Taliban leader joins peace process in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 07 2017, 9:22 am

A local leader of the Taliban group joined peace process in Nangarhar province in East of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The Taliban leader was actively involved in insurgency activities in the restive Achin and other districts of Nangarhar province.

The Nangarhar police commandment officials said the Taliban leader was originally hailing from Achin district and joined peace process by handing over a rocket launcher, a communication device, and some other type of explosives.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in East of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants are actively operating in some of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are operating in this province.

The surrender of the Taliban group in Achin district comes as the Afghan security forces are busy conducting counter-insurgency operations in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also conducting airstrikes against the militants in this province and some other parts of the country.

