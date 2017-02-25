Taliban leader involved in killing of New Zealand soldiers killed in Bamyan

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 4:52 pm

A key Taliban leader who was involved in a number of deadly attacks including the killing of New Zealand soldiers has been killed during clashes with the Afghan security forces.

According to the local government officials in Bamyan, Haji Abdullah Gardande was killed during a clash with the police forces in the vicinity of Sherbar district.

The officials further added that two policemen, a police officer, and one of their drivers also lost their lives in the clash.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Haji Abdullah was previously appointed as shadow district of Saighan and was in charge of the group’s military commission in this province.

Haji Abdullah was killed after ambushing the Afghan security forces in Shibar district, the officials said, adding that he was previously involved in the killing of four intelligence operatives.

The provincial officials also added that Haji Abdullah was involved in an attack on a check post in Bamyan that led to the killing of three policemen.

He was also involved in public trials, execution, and torture of the local residents on various charges in Bamyan as well as Baghlan province.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Bamyan is among the calm provinces in central Afghanistan but occasionally witness instability mainly due to its geographic location with the some of the central and northern restive provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS