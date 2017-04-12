Taliban leader in charge of group of 80 insurgents arrested

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 12 2017, 5:42 pm

A key Taliban leader in charge of a group of at least 80 insurgents was arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives in north of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Akhtar Mohammad who was also famous as Belal.

A statement by NDS said Akhtar was arrested by the intelligence operatives from the vicinity of the Jawzjan province.

The statement further added that Akhtar was involved in major terrorist attacks including attacks on convoys, government officials and civilians, roadside bombings, and kidnappings.

Akhtar confessed that he was looking to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group offshoot in Jawzjan under the leadership of Mullah Hekmatullah.

NDS said the attempt by Akhtar was reflecting the latest move by the Taliban insurgents to infiltrate the ISIS terrorist group and further expand their insurgency in the country.

Both the Taliban insurgents and militants loyal to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group are active in some parts of Jawzjan province.

This comes as at least six employees of the International Committee of Red Cross were shot dead by militants in this province last week.

Local officials said the ICRC employee

