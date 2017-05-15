Taliban leader in charge of assassinating religious clerics arrested

By Khaama Press - Mon May 15 2017, 2:35 pm

A key Taliban group member in charge of assassinating the religious clerics and influential leaders has been arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained Taliban member has been identified as Nasir Ahmad son of Mohammad Rahim.

A statement by NDS said Ahmad has confessed that he was involved in the attack on Parwan religious Ulema council chief who was assassinated nearly a week ago.

The statement further added that Ahmad was appointed by the Taliban leader Qari Mahboob two years ago to assassinate the religious clerics and tribal elders.

Ahmad has confessed that he was directly involved in plotting and coordinating attack on Mawlavi Abduul Rahim Shah Agha, the Ulema council chief of Parwan who was killed while teaching the Madrasa students in Charikar city, NDS added.

At least six Madrasa students were also wounded in the attack, NDS said, adding that Ahmad was busy plotting further attacks against the religious clerics and tribal elders in Parwan province.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS