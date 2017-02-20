Taliban leader arrested after returning from Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 12:13 pm

A key Taliban leader was arrested shortly after returning from Pakistan to conduct insurgency activities in the country.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Mullah Najeeb and was in command of a group of at least 30 insurgents.

According to a statement by NDS, Najeeb was arrested from the vicinity of Logar province after he returned to the country from a visit in Pakistan.

The statement further added that Najeeb had visited Pakistan receive financial support, apparently from the group’s leadership.

The Afghan intelligence operatives confiscated large sums of money along detailed plans of insurgency and other suspicious documents.

NDS said the majority of the Taliban commanders are visiting outside to receive financial support besides they are trained on planning and conducting insurgency.

The statement by NDS said the majority of the Taliban commanders are arrested after they return to the country.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

