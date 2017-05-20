Taliban leader and 32 militants belonging to Red Unit killed in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 12:15 pm

A Taliban leader belonging to the Red Unit of the group was killed during an operation jointly conducted by the Afghan and US forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said at least 33 militants including the leader of the group were killed during the operation conducted in Nad-e-Ali district.

The statement further added at least 30 militants including the leader of the group were killed during the joint operations involving airstrikes in Nad-e-Ali district.

The Taliban leader in command of the Red Unit has been identified as Kamran and had recently arrived to Nad-e-Ali district from Kajaki and Musa Qala district to plan and coordinate a large attack on the security check posts, the statement said.

The operations were launched based on the intelligence information available with the security forces regarding the planned attack, the statement said, adding that three more militants were killed during a separate operation conducted in Loy Bagh area of Nad-e-Ali district.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgents have been attempting to carry out large attacks as parts of their spring offensive launched earlier last month.

The group vowed to carry out more attacks across the country, ignoring the calls and ongoing efforts to end the violence through reconciliation.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS