Taliban leader among 7 killed, wounded in Nangarhar airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 11:02 am

At least three Taliban insurgents including a local leader of the group were killed and four others were wounded in separate airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the Taliban leader Abdul Rahman was killed in the first airstrike conducted in Bati Kot district and four of his companions were wounded.

The statement further added that two more militants were killed in the second airstrike conducted in Achin district.

According to the provincial police commandment, the militants killed or wounded in Achin district are all foreigners.

No further details were given regarding the raids and it is yet not clear if the airstrikes were conducted by the US forces or the Afghan Air Force.

It is also not clear if the militants killed in Achin district were loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan forces and US forces based in Afghanistan are conducting regular airstrikes against the anti-government armed militant groups.

The US forces stepped up airstrikes by resuming their operations earlier this year after the Obama administration granted them broader role to go after insurgents.

The broader role was apparently given amid concerns that the militant groups, specifically the ISIS loyalists are attempting to expand foothold and turn the province into their regional operational base.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS