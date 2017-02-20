Taliban leader among 6 killed as rocket explodes before attack on Lashkargah

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 20 2017, 6:33 pm

A Taliban leader was among six militants killed after a rocket exploded before the militants manage to attack Lashkargah city in southern Helmand province.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon as the militants were preparing for the attack.

The officials further added that the Taliban leader killed in the explosion has been identified as Mullah Rauf.

At least two Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the incident, the local officials added.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

In the meantime, local officials have continuously been slamming the group for conducting roadside bombings and rocket attacks which normally lead t civilian casualties.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

