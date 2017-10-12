Taliban leader among 5 killed as A-29s pound their hideouts in Mirza Olang

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 5:36 pm

At least five Taliban militants were killed in the airstrikes of the Afghan Air Force in northern Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army in the North said the A-29 fighter planes pounded the hideouts of the Taliban insurgents in Mirza Olang area of Sayad district.

According to the Shaheen Corps, a local leader of the group identified as Mullah Syed Ahmad was among those killed.

At least two Taliban insurgents were critically wounded in the airstrikes, the Shaheen Corps added.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Sar-e-Pul is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern parts of the country where insurgents belonging to Taliban as well as the terrorist networks, including ISIS are actively operating in some of its districts.

The Taliban insurgents took control of the strategic Mirza Olang a couple of months ago, taking hostage hundreds of the local residents.

The group also committed horrific crimes against the local residents and brutally murdered scores of people.

However, the Afghan forces and local government and tribal elders managed to rescue the remaining trapped civiliasn before the militants manage to harm them.

