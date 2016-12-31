Taliban leader among 4 killed in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 31 2016, 9:57 am

A group leader of the Taliban militants was killed along with three others during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the Taliban leader was killed during an operation in the restive Achin district, once a stronghold of the ISIS loyalists.

The officials further added that the operation was conducted by the Special Forces late on Friday night and several weapons along with explosives were also seized during the raid.

According to the officials, another Taliban leader was arrested during a separate operation conducted in Bati Kot district of Nangarhar.

The Taliban leader was also arrested during a Special Forces night raid on Friday night, the officials added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Both the Achin and Bati Kot districts are among the relatively volatile districts in eastern Nangarhar province where the anti-government armed militants are occasionally conducting insurgency activities.

The ISIS loyalists are also active in some parts of the two districts although counter-terrorism operations continue against the group by the Afghan and US forces based in Afghanistan.

