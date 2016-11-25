Taliban leader among 4 killed in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Fri Nov 25 2016, 1:06 pm

A commander of the Taliban group was among at least four militants killed during clashes and military operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said a commander of the Taliban group identified as Ghorzang was killed during a clash with the security forces in Hesarak district.

The statement further added that two more militants were also wounded during the clashes.

According to the provincial police commandment, at least two militants were killed when an explosive device went off prematurely in the same district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

This comes as the Afghan security forces arrested the explosives expert of the Taliban group in this province last month.

According to the local security officials, the detained Taliban expert has been identified as Ghulam Akbar who is originally a resident of Rodat distrit of Nangarhar.

The officials further added that was previously wounded in a premature explosion and resumed his operations to manufacture improvised explosive devices after he recovered.

The Taliban militants and insurgents belong to other militant groups frequently use homemade improvised explosive devices to target the security forces and government officials and employees.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the Taliban group is accused of causing the majority of civilian casualties.

