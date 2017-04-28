Taliban launches spring offensive, vows to carry out more attacks

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 28 2017, 9:27 am

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan announced the launch of their new spring offensive under the name of Mansoori, vowing to carry out more attacks across the country.

The group says the operation has been named after their former leader Mullah Akhtar Mansoor, claiming that they had major achievements on the political and military level under his leadership.

The group also claims that their operation will have two phases, a civilian phase to provide good administration and support to the civilians in the areas under their control, while the military phase will focus more on seizing more areas and carrying more attacks in the form of coordinated attacks, guerilla attacks, suicide bombings, insider attacks, target killings, and more.

The group says the operations have been launched at 5 am local time on Friday, the 28th of April, across the country.

Taliban called on the civilians to prevent from moving around the military bases, government compounds, military gatherings, and other government institutions to stay safe from the attacks.

The group has launched its spring offensive hours after the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan released its civilian casualties report, stating that 715 civilians were killed in the past three months while 1,466 others were wounded.

The UN mission said anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

