Taliban launch coordinated car bombing in Helmand using Humvee vehicles

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 20 2017, 11:39 am

The Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on the security posts in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, carrying out at least two car bombings using the Humvee armored vehicles.

According to the local government officials, the attack was launched earlier today in Gereshk district and a standoff is underway between the insurgents and the security forces.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the launch of the attack and said two Humvee armored vehicles packed with explosives were detonated as the insurgents launched the attack.

The statement further added that the bombings have not incurred any major loss or destruction to the security posts and the security troops are prepared and are responding to the attack.

At least two army soldiers and three policemen sustained injuries in the attack and the Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices were destroyed before they reach the security posts, the provincial government added, the statement added.

The provincial government also said that the Afghan forces are currently engaged in gun battle with the Taliban insurgents in Adam Khan, Parcha, and Pashak areas, receiving air support as they continue to suppress the insurgents.

