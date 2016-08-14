Taliban launch coordinated attack on Want Waigal district in Nuristan

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 10:17 am

The Taliban militants have launched a coordinated attack on Want Waigal district in eastern Nuristan province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The attack was launched by a large number of Taliban insurgents around 4:00 am local time with the local officials saying clashes are still underway between the Afghan forces and the Taliban insurgents.

Provincial governor Hafiz Abdul Qayum confirmed the attack and said additional forces have been deployed in the area to repulse the Taliban attack.

According to Qayum, the Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties as the Afghan forces forces responded to their fire.

There are no reports regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan security forces during the clashes.

The Taliban militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nuristan is among the relatively volatile provinces in eastern Afghanistan where anti-government armed militants are actively operating in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

Insurgents belonging to Taliban group as well as foreign militants are operating in this province which is located along the Durand Line bordering the tribal regions of Pakistan.

