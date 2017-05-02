Taliban kill 27 ISIS militants in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue May 02 2017, 1:18 pm

The Taliban militants have killed at least twenty seven militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the Taliban insurgents killed twenty ISIS fighters during a clash in Chaparhar district.

The statement further added 15 ISIS insurgents were killed during the airstrikes conducted by the US forces in the same district.

The militants were targeted during the separate airstrikes conducted in Aghaz, Spin Jumat, and Kandi areas of Chaparhar.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar has been witnessing persistent counter-terrorism operations since last year and currently the Afghan forces are conducting the operations under the name of Hamza operations to eliminate the presence of ISIS-K militants from its restive districts.

Clashes between ISIS and Taliban insurgent broke out earlier this week in Chaparhar district.

The local officials said Monday that 21 Taliban insurgents and 7 ISIS fighters were killed during the first day of the clashes.

The officials further added that two civilians including a child were also killed and five others including children were wounded.

The Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists also clashed in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan that lasted for several days and at least 91 militants from both the sides were killed.

