Taliban kill 13 in an attack on a mosque in Balkh province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 9:35 am

The Taliban insurgents have killed at least thirteen people in an attack on a mosque in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Chemtal district.

The provincial public health officials confirmed that the bodies of thirteen people, riddled with bullets, were shifted to Ibn-e-Sina hospital.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claim that an attack was carried out on a gathering of the militia forces in Chemtal district.

He said twelve people including three commanders of the local militia forces were killed and another one was wounded.

Mujahid also claimed that several weapons, ammunition, and grenades were also seized during the clashes.

However, an MP representing the northern Balkh province in the parliament Gulalai Noor Sapai rejected that the claims by the Taliban insurgents and said all those killed in the attack are ordinary civilians and had no links with the government or security institutions.

In the meantime, the local residents are saying that the deceased individuals were having links with a former Jihadi leader.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS