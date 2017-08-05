Taliban insurgents suffer heavy casualties in Uruzgan and Helmand airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 3:40 pm

The Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties in the airstrikes conducted in southern Helmand and Uruzgan provinces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said at least 44 Taliban insurgents were killed during the two airstrikes which were conducted in the past 24 hours.

A statement by MoI said the airstrikes were conducted in Khas Uruzgan district of Uruzgan province and Greshk district of Helmand province.

MoI further added that three Taliban insurgents also sustained injuries during the airstrikes and several weapons and ammunition along with the explosives were destroyed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both Helmand and Uruzgan provinces are among the restive provinces in southern parts of the country where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, including coordinated attacks.

The group carried out one of its largest attacks in Greshk district of Helmand province on Thursday night by launching coordinated car bombings and using Humvee armored personnel carriers to storm the security posts with an aim to capture the control of the district center.

