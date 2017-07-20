Taliban insurgents suffer casualties in US drone strike in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 20 2017, 8:29 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered casualties in an airstrike conducted by the US forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Thursday.

The airstrike was carried out late on Wednesday night using Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, drone, in Lalpur district.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the airstrike on the Taliban insurgents.

The statement further added that five Taliban insurgents were killed and another militant was wounded in the airstrike.

A foreign militant fighting for the Taliban insurgents was also among those killed, the statement said, adding that the security forces and local residents did not suffer any casualties in the airstrike.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

