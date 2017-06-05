Taliban insurgents suffer casualties in Uruzgan infighting

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 2:07 pm

A number of the Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded during an infighting among the militants of the group in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place late on Sunday night in Chora district.

The district administrative chief of Chora, Aminullah, said information received by the government officials indicate at least two Taliban insurgents were killed during the clashes.

He said at least three Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the clashes and the militants of the group have also suffered casualties during separate clashes with the Afghan security forces in this district.

He did not disclose further information regarding the main motive behind the infighting among the Taliban insurgents and the number of militants killed during the clashes with the security forces.

However, he said the Afghan security forces have not suffered any casualties during the clashes.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time a report has emerged regarding the infighting among the Taliban insurgents as numerous similar incidents have taken place in the past in other provinces, specifically following the death of the group’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS