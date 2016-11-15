Taliban insurgents operating in army, police uniforms arrested in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 15 2016, 3:16 pm

At least 14 Taliban insurgents who were conducting insurgency activities disguising in army and police uniforms were arrested from southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security (NDS), said the militants were operating in three different groups and was led by a senior Taliban commander Mohammadullah also famous as Loi Lala.

NDS further added that the militants were involved in major terrorist activities including bombings, attacks and assassination of tribal elders and officials in Kandahar city.

According to NDS, the militants have confessed that they assassinated at least 7 government employees as they disguised in army uniforms and using fake identity cards of the security forces.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Kandahar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in southern Afghanistan despite the province was the birthplace of the Taliban group.

The security situation in this province has improved by a large extent during the recent months despite the neighboring provinces, specifically the southern Helmand witness violence on regular basis.

