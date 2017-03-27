Taliban insurgent admits beheading of civilians after joining peace

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 4:30 pm

A Taliban insurgent who has joined peace process in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan has confessed that they have butchered innocent civilians.

A group of eighteen Taliban insurgents have joined peace renouncing violence in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the group led by commander Bakhtu Khan joined the peace process due to the efforts of the Afghan intelligence.

The statement further added that the militants also handed over some weapons as they pledged to return to a normal life and renounce insurgency.

The group was previously operating in Bati Kot and Ghani Khel districts with one of the militants Raz Mohammad saying they were encouraged to start insurgency against the government from certain circles in Pakistan who were providing them with all of types weapons they needed.

He confessed that he was involved in the execution of civilians by butchering them besides conducting other insurgency activities, including attacks on military convoys, for which he says he feels regretted.

Mohammad also added that they had received instructions to destroy the Darunta dam and tunnel which forced them to renounce violence, admitting that the insurgency they were waging was not a holy war or Jihad.

