Taliban hideouts hit in special night raid involving airstrikes in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 1:24 pm

The hideouts of the Taliban insurgents were targeted in special night operations involving airstrikes in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, leaving several militants dead, the local officials said Sunday.

According to the officials, the operations were conducted late on Saturday night in the vicinity of Khogyani district.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the special operations in Khogyani district.

The statement further added that six insurgents were killed after their hideouts were targeted in airstrikes in Hashim Khel area.

The former shadow district chief of the Taliban group was also among those killed, the statement said, adding that the special forces also conducted another operation in the same district last night.

According to the provincial government, at least five insurgents were killed and four others were arrested alive during the operation.

The local officials are saying that the identities of those killed and arrested will be released later.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarahr is among the relatively calm provinces but the militants belonging to the Taliban group and ISIS terrorist group are active in some remote districts of the province, including in Khogyani.

