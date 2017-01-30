Taliban group leader Mawlavi Hamid killed in Zabul province

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 30 2017, 12:09 pm

The group leader of the Taliban in Zabul province was killed in a blast triggered by a premature explosion in this province.

The provincial police commandment said Mawlavi Hamid was a prominent Taliban leader who was in command of the insurgents in Arghandab district.

According to the police officials, the incident took place around 12:00 pm on Sunday as a group of insurgents were busy in making of an Improvised Explosive Device.

Mawlavi Hamidi was killed along with two other insurgents and at least two more were wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in some of its districts.

Recently, the local tribal elders expressed concerns regarding the growing insurgency activities of the foreign insurgents in some districts of Zabul.

Militants believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have reportedly shifted to this province in a bid to expand their insurgency in some restive districts.

