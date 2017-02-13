Taliban group leader killed by own explosives in Logar

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 13 2017, 12:29 pm

A local group leader of the Taliban insurgents was killed in an explosion triggered by own Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in central Logar province.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban leader has been identified as Qudrat who was in charge of a group of at least 40 insurgents.

Provincial security chief Gen. Esmatullah Alizai said at least two other militants were also killed in the explosion.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban insurgents and militant belonging to other militant groups frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the Afghan security forces and government officials.

However, in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the security forces and government officials are killed.

The UN mission said it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

