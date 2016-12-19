Taliban failed to capture strategic cities in Kunduz and Helmand: Habibi

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 19 2016, 12:02 pm

The Taliban militants failed to capture strategic cities in northern Kunduz and southern Helmand province of Afghanistan despite launching major attacks repeatedly, the Minister of Defense Adullah Habibi said Monday.

Briefing the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, Minister Habibi said the Taliban militants used all force to capture the two strategic cities besides aiming to capture several provinces.

Habibi further added that three major attacks on Kunduz city and two large attacks on Lashkargah city in Helmand were carried out by the militants but the Afghan forces managed to repulse their offensive.

According to Habibi, the Afghan forces conducted over one thousand operations to suppress the militants activities and the reinforcement and equipping of the Afghan forces continue.

He said hundreds of armored personnel carriers and weapons of different types were delivered to the armed forces during the year and the recruitment of the Afghan army continues smoothly.

Habibi also added that the Afghan forces went through a major test this year but successfully continued to their operations.

The remarks by Minister Habibi came as the Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant across the country since the group announced its spring offensive in mid-April this year.

The group launched numerous attacks across the country, including capital Kabul as they vowed to continue to their insurgency despite efforts by the Afghan government to end the violence through reconciliation.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS