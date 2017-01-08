Taliban factions clash in West of Afghanistan leaving 10 dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 08 2017, 5:11 pm

At least ten Taliban insurgents were killed in the latest infighting among the Taliban factions in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the latest infighting was ignited following a roadside bomb explosion that left several militants dead.

The officials further added that the incident took place in Bakwa district after a landmine planted by Taliban group targeted the other rival group as they were on their way from Helmand to Farah.

District administrative chief Ghawsuddin confirmed the incident and said the latest infighting took place between the supporters of Mullah Rasool and Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

He said it is yet not clear the supporters of which group was targeted in the blast but confirmed that both the explosion and infighting left at least 10 Taliban insurgents dead.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time infighting takes place among the main Taliban and dissident group supporters in Afghanistan.

Several deadly clashes have taken place across the country, specifically in western provinces following the death of Taliban found and supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar.

The clashes normally take place due to differences among the Taliban group leaders over the appointment of supreme leader.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS