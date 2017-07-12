Taliban execute seven passengers in West of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 12 2017, 11:46 am

The Taliban insurgents have executed at least seven passengers in western Farah province of Afghanistan, the local officials said Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday in the vicinity of Bala Bolok district of Farah after a passenger vehicle was stopped and its passengers were abducted.

The provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Nasir Mahri confirmed that the passengers were abducted at around 6 pm local time as they were travelling in Herat-Farah highway.

Mahri further added that the highway was closed for several hours during which the abducted passengers were shot dead by the Taliban insurgents.

He said the main reason behind the execution of the civilians has not been ascertained so far.

According to the government’s spokesman the highway was reopened after the Afghan security forces launched an operation.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Farah is among the relatively volatile provinces in western Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

