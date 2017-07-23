Taliban execute 7 of the 70 abducted civilians in Kandahar province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 23 2017, 9:49 am

The Taliban insurgents have executed seven civilians after abducting at least seventy people in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the civilians were shot dead by the Taliban insurgents on Saturday, days after they were abducted from various villages.

Provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Razaq confirmed the execution of the civilians and said the main motive behind the abduction and the execution has not been ascertained so far.

A spokesman for Kandahar police Zia Durani said the civilians were abducted from three different villages in Shah Wali Kot district last week.

He said the civilians were apparently abducted for having links with the government or not supporting the Taliban-led insurgency.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time the Taliban insurgents have kidnapped civilians over the alleged cooperation with the government and security forces but numerous incidents have taken place across the country, mainly on the highways where the Taliban insurgents stop the vehicles and kidnap the civilians.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS