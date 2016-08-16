Taliban execute 6 people on charges of supporting the government

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 16 2016, 7:32 pm

The Taliban militants have executed at least six people on charges of supporting the Afghan government in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

Local security officials said Tuesday the men were executed in Bakwa district on Monday, days after they were kidnapped by the militants.

According to the preliminary reports, at least five of the victims were members of the security institution while the 6th victim was an ordinary civilian.

Provincial police chief Mohammad Ghaus Maliar said they are aware of the reports regarding th execution of six peole by the Taliban militants in Bakwa district.

However the anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

According to reports, the main highway from where the victims were abducted has sharply deteriorated during the recent months where the

Talian insurgents are often kidnapping people on charges of working for the government.

The Taliban insurgents have also started taking hostages in other parts of the country including the northern Kunduz province where around 200 passengers were abducted by the Taliban nearly three months ago.

The passengers were abducted as they were travelling on the main highway in Kunduz but majority of them were released after they were interrogated while some others were kept as hostage and many more were executed.

