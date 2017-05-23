Taliban engineer among 3 killed while manufacturing mines in Kandahar

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 2:58 pm

A Taliban engineer was killed along with two other as they were producing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durrani said the incident took place earlier today in Maiwand district.

Durrani further added that four insurgents were also wounded after the explosives went off prematurely.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

