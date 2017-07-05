Taliban deaths exceeds 60 in ongoing operations in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 05 2017, 3:33 pm

The death toll of the Taliban insurgents has exceeded 60 as the counter-terrorism and clearance operations are underway in southern Helmand province.

The local security officials are saying that the operations are currently being conducted in the vicinity of Nawa district, which were launched 48 hours ago.

Provincial police chief Abdul Ghafar Safi told reporters that four airstrikes were conducted in different areas of Nawa in the past 48 hours.

He said at least 62 insurgents have been killed during the operations so far, including some of their important commanders and around 40 more have been wounded.

Safi further added that the operations are being conducted with the support of the foreign forces based in the country, who are mainly providing air support to the Afghan troops and Special Forces on the ground.

The Helmand police chief also added that vast swaths of Loy Kali, Zhar Sahib, Mir Salim, and Ainak Kali have been cleared from the presence of the Taliban insurgents.

According to Safi, besides suffer loss of lives, dozens of vehicles and weapons belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also destroyed.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

