Taliban confirms death of key leader Mullah Abdul Salam in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Mon Feb 27 2017, 1:46 pm

The Taliban militants group formally confirmed the death of its key leader Mullah Abdul Salam in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The group in a statement said Mullah Abdul Salam has been killed, insisting that the group’s activities will not be affected with his loss.

The statement further added that Mullah Salam’s main dream was to seize control of Kunduz and vowed that hundreds of more youths will follow his steps.

A spokesman for Afghan National Police’s 808th Spinzar Zone in northeastern parts of the country, Mahfoozullah Akbari, earlier confirmed the death of Mullah Abdul Salam and the other insurgents.

He said another senior Taliban leader Qari Amin who was appointed as district chief by the group was also among those killed.

The officials are saying that Mullah Abdul Salam had a key role in the collapse of Kunduz city besides he plotted numerous other attacks in this province.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

Taliban launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since they announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

The group also managed to briefly take partial control of the strategic Kunduz city but the militants were pushed back after the Afghan security forces launched an offensive with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan.

There are conflicting reports regarding the circumstances surrounding his death as some officials are saying Mullah Salam was killed in a US airstrike while others are saying he was killed in a special military operation conducted by the Afghan forces.

