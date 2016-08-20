Taliban condemn serial killings of Afghan clerics in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 2:58 pm

The Taliban militants group condemned the target killing of a number of the Afghan nationals in Pakistan as the group claims that the slain individuals were religious clerics.

Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said at least three religious clerics were assassinated in the past few days in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The slain individuals have been identified as Mawlavi Hazrat Sahib, Mawlavi Mohammad Hanafi, and Qari Syed Murad.

Calling the serial killing of the individuals as ‘cowardly’, Mujahid said the slain individuals were refugees and called on Pakistani authorities to ensure the safety of the religious clerics in the country.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the serial killing of the religious clerics in Pakistan and this is not the first time individuals with specific links to Taliban group have been assassinated in Pakistan.

This comes as the Afghan officials are saying that the Taliban group leadership as well as the notorious Haqqani terrorist network leaderships are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan.

The Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for remaining reckless to act against the leadership councils of the Afghan militants in its soil which they use to plan and coordinate deadly attacks in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS